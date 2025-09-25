Previous
Pre-op clinic by onewing
Photo 1243

Pre-op clinic

Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment, but I have a lot to do before I have surgery next Tuesday.

I have been doing some bulk cooking today of meals to put in the freezer so that I won't have many meals to cook when I get home after my surgery.

Yesterday I had my pre-op appointment with the nurse and anaesthetist about my surgery.

As some of you know my car died on the way to the hospital and I had to get a taxi for the remainder of the journey. David stayed with the car, and it had to be towed back to Salamander Bay. We haven't heard yet what the problem is as the garage are so busy, so we are driving David's car at the moment.

We could have done without this drama right now, but it is what it is, and we will cope.

This photo was taken at the pre-op clinic as I waited for my appointment.

For the next few days, I will be posting photos taken at the hospital as I haven't got time to get out and take many photos at the moment.

Will catch up when I can but may be a bit absent on occasion.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
340% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
All the best, Babs!
September 25th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
What an eventful journey, Good luck with the surgery.
September 25th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wishing you all the best Babs, may you soon be able to settle back into your normal life xx
September 25th, 2025  
Barb ace
Praying your surgery goes well, followed by a rapid recovery!
September 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact