Pre-op clinic

Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment, but I have a lot to do before I have surgery next Tuesday.



I have been doing some bulk cooking today of meals to put in the freezer so that I won't have many meals to cook when I get home after my surgery.



Yesterday I had my pre-op appointment with the nurse and anaesthetist about my surgery.



As some of you know my car died on the way to the hospital and I had to get a taxi for the remainder of the journey. David stayed with the car, and it had to be towed back to Salamander Bay. We haven't heard yet what the problem is as the garage are so busy, so we are driving David's car at the moment.



We could have done without this drama right now, but it is what it is, and we will cope.



This photo was taken at the pre-op clinic as I waited for my appointment.



For the next few days, I will be posting photos taken at the hospital as I haven't got time to get out and take many photos at the moment.



Will catch up when I can but may be a bit absent on occasion.