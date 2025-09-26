Sign up
Photo 1244
Photo 1244
Hospital Aboriginal Art Collage
It has been another very long day. Yesterday I found out my car was 'deceased' and this morning I bought a new car, and it will be delivered on Monday.
We have been sorting that out today and also getting rid of the licence plates etc on my old car.
Not what I need at the moment but at least now one problem is solved.
Until I go in hospital on Tuesday, I will be posting photos taken at the hospital on Wednesday when I was there for my pre-op appointment.
I do love that all our local hospitals have such lovely artworks on the walls these days. They really brighten up the areas and make hospitals less clinical.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
11
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4910
photos
250
followers
125
following
340% complete
1237
1238
1239
1240
1241
1242
1243
1244
Diana
ace
So sorry re your car Babs, just happy that you got it sorted out already.
A wonderful collage of these beautiful artworks, they are such talented people.
September 26th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
These are so lovely. Not good timing but a new car is a bit exciting. What did you get?
September 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great murals.
September 26th, 2025
Annie D
ace
They are beautiful artworks. Bummer your car carked it - hope you're happy with the new one :)
September 26th, 2025
Babs
ace
@kjarn
Another Subaru Forester. We were lucky this one just came up at the right time in Newcastle. They said we could go back this afternoon or Saturday to pick it up once we had paid for it but when we said we lived at the bay and all we have got on at the moment they said they would deliver it to us on Monday with no charge so that was good. Paid in full on Internet banking when we got home so all sorted
September 26th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
On the day I had emergency surgery for my appendix, my car died as Hubby tried to drive it home. He and the lad visited hospital after that via the train and bicycles! Had to get a new car while I was unable to test drive it, so I share your pain! Glad you managed to get a new one so promptly. Beautiful Aboriginal artwork.
September 26th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
I'm amazed at how quickly you were able to get a replacement, well done!
September 26th, 2025
Dianne
ace
Timing wasn’t great, but good you’ve got it sorted. I love the artwork you share with us.
September 26th, 2025
Babs
ace
@casablanca
Oh bugger, it is always the way isn't it. I was lucky that we just happened to see a white Subaru Forester (I do prefer white) on a website and went into Newcastle to look at it this morning. Just what we wanted so it worked out well.
Lucky we had two cars though and we could have managed with David's if this one hadn't come up.
I think I need a lie down now after the last few days.
September 26th, 2025
Babs
ace
@kjarn
For once it was right place right time. We were thinking of replacing David's car but hadn't seen anything suitable until now but as it has turned out it is me that has the new car now. David is still in the queue ha ha Maybe look for a new one for him in a few months time.
September 26th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such beautiful Aboriginal artwork - and yes lovely to see rather the bland walls of the hospital . Well done at getting your cat dilemma sorted - all best wishes with your new car . You will be driving in style yet again !
September 26th, 2025
