Previous
Echidna Chasing Ants by onewing
Photo 1246

Echidna Chasing Ants

This week I am posting photos taken at the hospital on Wednesday.

I just loved this artwork on one of the walls of an echidna chasing ants. It looked so sweet.

I am posting early today because we are going out for lunch. I need a relaxing weekend after the dramas of the last few days.

I will catch up when I can.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
341% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact