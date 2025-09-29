Sign up
Previous
Photo 1247
Patterns
This is another photo taken at the hospital last Wednesday when I was there for my pre-op consultation.
I will be absent for a few days now as I am going in hospital tomorrow for surgery.
See you soon.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Good luck Babs. Hope all goes well.
September 29th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Love the shadows. All the best
September 29th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful shadows and shapes. Wishing you all the best and a speedy recovery Babs. My thoughts and prayers will be with you xx
September 29th, 2025
Janice
ace
Nice shadows. All the best for your op and recovery time!
September 29th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Great patterns and shadows. Wishing you all the best!
September 29th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
Fabulous shadows. Thinking of you, hope tomorrow goes well xx
September 29th, 2025
