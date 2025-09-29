Previous
Patterns by onewing
Patterns

This is another photo taken at the hospital last Wednesday when I was there for my pre-op consultation.

I will be absent for a few days now as I am going in hospital tomorrow for surgery.

See you soon.
Babs

@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Good luck Babs. Hope all goes well.
September 29th, 2025  
Love the shadows. All the best
September 29th, 2025  
Wonderful shadows and shapes. Wishing you all the best and a speedy recovery Babs. My thoughts and prayers will be with you xx
September 29th, 2025  
Nice shadows. All the best for your op and recovery time!
September 29th, 2025  
Great patterns and shadows. Wishing you all the best!
September 29th, 2025  
Fabulous shadows. Thinking of you, hope tomorrow goes well xx
September 29th, 2025  
