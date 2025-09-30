Sign up
Photo 1248
Main Entrance
I am home and posting photos taken at the hospital this morning before I left. (2 October)
Surgery done, a bit sore and will be not very mobile for 6 weeks. Not feeling too bad though just a bit tired now even though I have done nothing but sleep for the last couple of days.
Turned out to be more of a procedure than initially thought but should be able to recover now.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana
ace
Great shot of this lovely looking hospital. You have been overly busy these last weeks, a rest will do you good, take care xx
October 2nd, 2025
