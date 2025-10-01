Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1249
Room With a View
I am home again now after surgery. (2nd October)
This photo was taken from my room at the hospital. Not a fabulous view but still a lot of greenery and sunny
Will be in touch when I can but maybe not until tomorrow.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4916
photos
250
followers
125
following
342% complete
View this month »
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G988U1
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A lovely green view from your room. Wonderful to know you are back home, take your time and rest xx
October 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
All considered it’s not a bad view. Hope all is well.
October 2nd, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Good view if you have to be there
October 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close