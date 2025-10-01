Previous
Room With a View by onewing
Room With a View

I am home again now after surgery. (2nd October)

This photo was taken from my room at the hospital. Not a fabulous view but still a lot of greenery and sunny

Will be in touch when I can but maybe not until tomorrow.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana ace
A lovely green view from your room. Wonderful to know you are back home, take your time and rest xx
October 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
All considered it’s not a bad view. Hope all is well.
October 2nd, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Good view if you have to be there
October 2nd, 2025  
