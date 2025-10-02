Sign up
Previous
Photo 1250
Hospital Artwork
I am home again now. I do love the modern artwork on the walls of the hospital. It looks very bright and cheerful.
I will catch up when I can but still a bit sore and tired.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
take care - that wall is lovely
October 2nd, 2025
Diana
ace
How beautiful, such a modern and stylish hospital.
October 2nd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Very bright and fresh.
October 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a lovely wall décor in a hospital . Take care and recover well !
October 2nd, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
It is a lovely bit of artwork - suits the hospital decor so well. Sorry you are a bit sore and tired but do hope that you recover soon and all is well.
October 2nd, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Glad to hear you are home!
October 2nd, 2025
