Hospital Artwork by onewing
Hospital Artwork

I am home again now. I do love the modern artwork on the walls of the hospital. It looks very bright and cheerful.

I will catch up when I can but still a bit sore and tired.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
take care - that wall is lovely
October 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
How beautiful, such a modern and stylish hospital.
October 2nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Very bright and fresh.
October 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a lovely wall décor in a hospital . Take care and recover well !
October 2nd, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
It is a lovely bit of artwork - suits the hospital decor so well. Sorry you are a bit sore and tired but do hope that you recover soon and all is well.
October 2nd, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Glad to hear you are home!
October 2nd, 2025  
