More Artwork

Another photo of the artwork at the hospital. It a very new modern hospital and only opened in January 2022.

Yesterday after I got home, I think I moved about a bit more than I should have done and last night I was a bit sore and exhausted.

Today I have had a very quiet day and still feel exhausted, ha ha. Not quite firing on all cylinders yet.

Better not sign any official documents etc for a while eh.

Thanks for all your best wishes. I will catch up with your photos only occasionally for the time being but hope to be more active when my brain returns. Hope it doesn't take too long, I am not happy functioning in a fog.

I am not a very patient, patient.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
342% complete

Zilli~ ace
Great idea to have such beautiful artwork in a hospital!
October 3rd, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
Fantastic artwork and an amazing hospital.
October 3rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice artwork
October 3rd, 2025  
