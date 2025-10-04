This Looks How I Felt After Surgery

I had a wander around the garden this morning to see if there was anything I could take a photo of.



I had to smile when I saw the dead flowers of the azalea and thought this is just how I felt after surgery on Tuesday. ha ha.



When they were flowering they were a lovely pink colour. Not in the pink any more though



Feeling a lot brighter today but still going stir crazy being stuck at home.