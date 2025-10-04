Sign up
Previous
Photo 1252
This Looks How I Felt After Surgery
I had a wander around the garden this morning to see if there was anything I could take a photo of.
I had to smile when I saw the dead flowers of the azalea and thought this is just how I felt after surgery on Tuesday. ha ha.
When they were flowering they were a lovely pink colour. Not in the pink any more though
Feeling a lot brighter today but still going stir crazy being stuck at home.
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4918
photos
250
followers
125
following
Barb
ace
Glad you're beginning to feel better, Babs! The azaleas are still pretty, even though past their prime. How long until you can get out and about as you are used to doing? Hope not too long! 🙏
October 4th, 2025
