Photo 1254
Photo 1254
All Clean Now
It was so nice to see a scaly breasted lorikeet return to the garden.
A lot of them died during an east coast low earlier (sub-tropical cyclone) this year so it is reassuring to have them back again. I hope the numbers increase now as we head towards summer.
This little chap enjoyed his bath and was soaked before he flew off into our frangipani tree to dry off.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
5
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4920
photos
250
followers
125
following
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Privacy
Public
eDorre
ace
What a cute capture
October 6th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
They love a bird bath - and love to flick most of the water out of it too! Nicely caught.
October 6th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Such a lovely bird
October 6th, 2025
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
October 6th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
Ready to show of.
October 6th, 2025
