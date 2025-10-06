Previous
All Clean Now by onewing
Photo 1254

All Clean Now

It was so nice to see a scaly breasted lorikeet return to the garden.

A lot of them died during an east coast low earlier (sub-tropical cyclone) this year so it is reassuring to have them back again. I hope the numbers increase now as we head towards summer.

This little chap enjoyed his bath and was soaked before he flew off into our frangipani tree to dry off.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
343% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
What a cute capture
October 6th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
They love a bird bath - and love to flick most of the water out of it too! Nicely caught.
October 6th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Such a lovely bird
October 6th, 2025  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
October 6th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
Ready to show of.
October 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact