Previous
Photo 1255
Almost Dry
One more photo of the scaly breasted lorikeet as he sat in our frangipani tree drying off.
As you can see, he is almost dry and looking clean and fresh again.
Thanks for your lovely comments on my photos over the last week. I may not reply in person at the moment, but I do enjoy reading your comments.
I am feeling okay now but still just a bit tired. Taking it easy as I am told but you can imagine it doesn't come easy for me. ha ha
He does look like a youngster, and I think his Mum was in the tree keeping an eye on him.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
2
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4921
photos
249
followers
124
following
343% complete
View this month »
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Fabulous shot! Wonderful focus and love the bokeh.
Pleased to hear you are feeling better
October 7th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Super focus on that colorful bird...great bokeh too
Don't rush your healing process.
October 7th, 2025
