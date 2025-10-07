Previous
Almost Dry by onewing
Photo 1255

Almost Dry

One more photo of the scaly breasted lorikeet as he sat in our frangipani tree drying off.

As you can see, he is almost dry and looking clean and fresh again.

Thanks for your lovely comments on my photos over the last week. I may not reply in person at the moment, but I do enjoy reading your comments.

I am feeling okay now but still just a bit tired. Taking it easy as I am told but you can imagine it doesn't come easy for me. ha ha

He does look like a youngster, and I think his Mum was in the tree keeping an eye on him.


7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
343% complete

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Fabulous shot! Wonderful focus and love the bokeh.

Pleased to hear you are feeling better
October 7th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Super focus on that colorful bird...great bokeh too

Don't rush your healing process.
October 7th, 2025  
