Almost Dry

One more photo of the scaly breasted lorikeet as he sat in our frangipani tree drying off.



As you can see, he is almost dry and looking clean and fresh again.



Thanks for your lovely comments on my photos over the last week. I may not reply in person at the moment, but I do enjoy reading your comments.



I am feeling okay now but still just a bit tired. Taking it easy as I am told but you can imagine it doesn't come easy for me. ha ha



He does look like a youngster, and I think his Mum was in the tree keeping an eye on him.





