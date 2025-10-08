Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1256
Even Slower Than Me at the Moment
A few days ago, after I got home from hospital, I wandered round the garden to take some photos, so that I have got a stock of shots to post over the next week.
I had to smile when I saw this fly on a flower. Flies here usually whizz about so fast, but this one was even slower than me at the moment. ha ha.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4922
photos
249
followers
124
following
344% complete
View this month »
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G988U1
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
I hope you are feeling better :)
October 8th, 2025
Rick
ace
Great shot. Good that you can at least get out and somewhat about.
October 8th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great details...It sounds like you are moving around which is good.
October 8th, 2025
Babs
ace
@annied
yes I am ok. Just not used to being forced to do things slowly 😕
October 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close