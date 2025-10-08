Previous
Even Slower Than Me at the Moment by onewing
Even Slower Than Me at the Moment

A few days ago, after I got home from hospital, I wandered round the garden to take some photos, so that I have got a stock of shots to post over the next week.

I had to smile when I saw this fly on a flower. Flies here usually whizz about so fast, but this one was even slower than me at the moment. ha ha.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Annie D ace
I hope you are feeling better :)
October 8th, 2025  
Rick ace
Great shot. Good that you can at least get out and somewhat about.
October 8th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great details...It sounds like you are moving around which is good.
October 8th, 2025  
Babs ace
@annied yes I am ok. Just not used to being forced to do things slowly 😕
October 8th, 2025  
