Lunch With a View

Today two friends of mine took me out for lunch today. I think they thought David needed some respite and I had a lovely couple of hours on the floating restaurant at Soldiers Point



One of the friends, Judith, has just returned from spending 3 months in Nevada visiting her daughter. She is one of our regular lunch girls but as I didn't get to the lunch last week it was lovely to catch up on all her news.



This was the view from the restaurant.



Thanks for your lovely comments on my photos over the last week, sorry I haven't replied individually but I am rather limited with computer time at the moment. I do read all your comments and will reply when I get chance.



It is a very cloudy but rather warm day today and I thought we may get rain, but none has materialized so far. I think it will rain later this afternoon though. The garden desperately needs it.