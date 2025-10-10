Previous
Soldiers Point by onewing
Soldiers Point

I had a medical appointment with my GP today and everything is going well.

It is very hot again today. Thought it was going to rain yesterday afternoon and saw rain on the weather radar but by the time it got to us it just went north and south of us and we got no rain.

Here is another photo from Soldiers Point where I had lunch yesterday. I love the reflection of the huge tree on the water.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Barb ace
Really lovely capture, Babs! Glad things are going well with your recovery!
October 10th, 2025  
Linda E ace
Lovely scene. Glad to hear all is going well for you.
October 10th, 2025  
