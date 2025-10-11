Sign up
Bottom of the Pecking Order
I normally put out seed for the birds around 3 or 4 pm each day. They love sunflower seeds and also the bird seed I put on the tray.
While I was sitting in the garden this morning having a cuppa, I spotted this crested pigeon picking on the remains of the seed from yesterday afternoon.
Only the husks of the sunflower seeds were left. The pigeons are definitely at the bottom of the pecking order, as the lorikeets and corellas chase them away.
This beauty doesn't look exactly starving though so I am sure he finds plenty to eat.
I love the glint in his eye.
11th October 2025
Marj
ace
Amazing !
October 11th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
What a beauty!
October 11th, 2025
*lynn
ace
gorgeous bird
October 11th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Fabulous shot and details
October 11th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Beautiful - love the colour in the feathers
October 11th, 2025
