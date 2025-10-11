Bottom of the Pecking Order

I normally put out seed for the birds around 3 or 4 pm each day. They love sunflower seeds and also the bird seed I put on the tray.



While I was sitting in the garden this morning having a cuppa, I spotted this crested pigeon picking on the remains of the seed from yesterday afternoon.



Only the husks of the sunflower seeds were left. The pigeons are definitely at the bottom of the pecking order, as the lorikeets and corellas chase them away.



This beauty doesn't look exactly starving though so I am sure he finds plenty to eat.



I love the glint in his eye.