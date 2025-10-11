Previous
Bottom of the Pecking Order by onewing
Photo 1259

Bottom of the Pecking Order

I normally put out seed for the birds around 3 or 4 pm each day. They love sunflower seeds and also the bird seed I put on the tray.

While I was sitting in the garden this morning having a cuppa, I spotted this crested pigeon picking on the remains of the seed from yesterday afternoon.

Only the husks of the sunflower seeds were left. The pigeons are definitely at the bottom of the pecking order, as the lorikeets and corellas chase them away.

This beauty doesn't look exactly starving though so I am sure he finds plenty to eat.

I love the glint in his eye.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Marj ace
Amazing !
October 11th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
What a beauty!
October 11th, 2025  
*lynn ace
gorgeous bird
October 11th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Fabulous shot and details
October 11th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Beautiful - love the colour in the feathers
October 11th, 2025  
