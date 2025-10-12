Previous
Coming Back to Life by onewing
Photo 1260

Coming Back to Life

It is lovely to see our frangipani coming back to life after winter. No flowers yet but plenty of leaves appearing.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Annie D ace
Hopefully lots of beautiful flowers to follow :)
October 12th, 2025  
