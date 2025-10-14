Sign up
Photo 1262
Indian Hawthorn
After our patio was replaced, David decided to repot some of our plants that were on the patio prior to the renovation.
This plant was one of them, I think it is an Indian Hawthorn. It seems to be happy in its new pot. I took this photo a week ago and now the flowers are disappearing, but it still looks lovely.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4928
photos
248
followers
124
following
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
Babs
ace
@casablanca
Sorry Casa, keep the smelling salts handy.
October 14th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Delicate
October 14th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Beautiful
October 14th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Lovely.
October 14th, 2025
