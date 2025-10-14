Previous
Indian Hawthorn by onewing
Indian Hawthorn

After our patio was replaced, David decided to repot some of our plants that were on the patio prior to the renovation.

This plant was one of them, I think it is an Indian Hawthorn. It seems to be happy in its new pot. I took this photo a week ago and now the flowers are disappearing, but it still looks lovely.
Babs

ace
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
@casablanca Sorry Casa, keep the smelling salts handy.
October 14th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Delicate
October 14th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Beautiful
October 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lovely.
October 14th, 2025  
