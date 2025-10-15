Previous
Salvia by onewing
Photo 1263

Salvia

Salvias always remind me of my Mum, she loved them, especially red ones.

As she got older whenever she saw a red flower she would say 'that's a salvia' and we would smile because sometimes it wasn't, but it didn't matter because it always made her happy.

Thanks for your lovely comments and favs for my photos lately. I am a bit absent on occasion at the moment, especially last night as I was very tired and went to bed early.

15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
They are vey pretty and such a sweet memory
October 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact