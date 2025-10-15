Salvia

Salvias always remind me of my Mum, she loved them, especially red ones.



As she got older whenever she saw a red flower she would say 'that's a salvia' and we would smile because sometimes it wasn't, but it didn't matter because it always made her happy.



