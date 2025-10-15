Sign up
Salvia
Salvias always remind me of my Mum, she loved them, especially red ones.
As she got older whenever she saw a red flower she would say 'that's a salvia' and we would smile because sometimes it wasn't, but it didn't matter because it always made her happy.
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs for my photos lately. I am a bit absent on occasion at the moment, especially last night as I was very tired and went to bed early.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
They are vey pretty and such a sweet memory
October 15th, 2025
