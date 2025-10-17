Sign up
Previous
Photo 1265
Mystery Bird
I spotted a mystery bird on our bird bath yesterday morning. I think it may be a little wattlebird but not sure. It is definitely a new one to our garden.
Hopefully someone can identify it for me please.
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
5
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Zilli~
ace
Great close-up! Google said it’s a little wattlebird ;)
October 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a great looking character.
October 17th, 2025
Annie D
ace
It does look like a rather damp Little Wattlebird :)
October 17th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture
October 17th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
This Little Wattlebird has a very pointy beak
October 17th, 2025
