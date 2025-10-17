Previous
Mystery Bird by onewing
Photo 1265

Mystery Bird

I spotted a mystery bird on our bird bath yesterday morning. I think it may be a little wattlebird but not sure. It is definitely a new one to our garden.

Hopefully someone can identify it for me please.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Great close-up! Google said it’s a little wattlebird ;)
October 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a great looking character.
October 17th, 2025  
Annie D ace
It does look like a rather damp Little Wattlebird :)
October 17th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture
October 17th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
This Little Wattlebird has a very pointy beak
October 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact