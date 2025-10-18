Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1266
Bad Hair Day
Thanks for your lovely comments on yesterday's photo and as some of you said it is a little wattlebird. Thanks for identifying it. A new one to our garden.
She or he was really enjoying her bath and got absolutely soaked.
Definitely a bad hair day here in this shot but I am sure she looked neat and tidy again once she was dry.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4932
photos
248
followers
124
following
346% complete
View this month »
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
I bet it feels much better! LOL!
October 18th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Funny-looking
October 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close