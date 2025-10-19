Sign up
Previous
Photo 1267
Then There Were Two
One more photo of the little wattlebirds as they had a bath.
As you can see she was joined by a friend and they chatted to each other while they had their bath. They were having a lovely time.
I didn't manage to get a photo of them when they were dry because they flew off together into one of our trees.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Mags
ace
Marvelous capture!
October 19th, 2025
