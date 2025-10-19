Previous
Then There Were Two by onewing
Then There Were Two

One more photo of the little wattlebirds as they had a bath.

As you can see she was joined by a friend and they chatted to each other while they had their bath. They were having a lovely time.

I didn't manage to get a photo of them when they were dry because they flew off together into one of our trees.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
