Galah by onewing
Photo 1269

Galah

We have a pair of galahs that visit our garden often, but they do get chased off occasionally by the rainbow lorikeets and the little corellas. This one was the brave one.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful and, of course, never seen before :)
October 21st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Friendly looking fellow/gal!
October 21st, 2025  
Dorothy ace
They are a lovely bird!
October 21st, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Cute bird!
October 21st, 2025  
