On Guard Duty by onewing
Photo 1270

On Guard Duty

There is always something to deal with isn't there. I need to update my desktop computer to Windows 11 and yesterday David looked inside the computer to check the motherboard before letting Jordan, our computer man, know the details. While he was putting it together again, he must have loosened something, and now the computer won't switch on.

Luckily, I have a laptop computer and also, I back up my photos etc to an external hard drive once a week so all I had to do was disconnect the external hard drive and plug it into the laptop to access my stock of photos. Phew

As I am unable to get out much at the moment, I have a stock of photos to use until I am more mobile again.

Hopefully though Jordan will be able to get my desktop running for the time being until he makes a new motherboard for me. No doubt he will be in touch today as David emailed him yesterday telling him about the problem.

Moral of this tale is always back up your data and photos to external hard drive regularly you never know when a problem may appear and luckily, I did that. It does an automatic update every Sunday

This cheeky little corella was making sure none of the lorikeets got to the seed while he was there and he was on guard duty while his mate ate the seeds
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Ann H. LeFevre ace
He looks friendly enough now- but don't go after those seeds! Good thinking on the computer and photos- hopefully your computer guy will get things straightened out quickly.
October 22nd, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
He's SO cute!! I love his beautiful blue eye and matching feet!! I hope your computer issues get sorted out quickly!
October 22nd, 2025  
Lynda Parker ace
Loud, destructive bird. But they act like they're your friend. But they'll est all your parrot seed and fruit. Hehe.
October 22nd, 2025  
Rick ace
Great shot. Neat looking bird.
October 22nd, 2025  
