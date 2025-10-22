On Guard Duty

There is always something to deal with isn't there. I need to update my desktop computer to Windows 11 and yesterday David looked inside the computer to check the motherboard before letting Jordan, our computer man, know the details. While he was putting it together again, he must have loosened something, and now the computer won't switch on.



Luckily, I have a laptop computer and also, I back up my photos etc to an external hard drive once a week so all I had to do was disconnect the external hard drive and plug it into the laptop to access my stock of photos. Phew



As I am unable to get out much at the moment, I have a stock of photos to use until I am more mobile again.



Hopefully though Jordan will be able to get my desktop running for the time being until he makes a new motherboard for me. No doubt he will be in touch today as David emailed him yesterday telling him about the problem.



Moral of this tale is always back up your data and photos to external hard drive regularly you never know when a problem may appear and luckily, I did that. It does an automatic update every Sunday



This cheeky little corella was making sure none of the lorikeets got to the seed while he was there and he was on guard duty while his mate ate the seeds