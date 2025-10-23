Previous
Stumpy

This is Stumpy our resident blue tongue lizard. As you can see most of her tail is missing.

Almost two years ago she wandered into our garden under the fence from next door where I suspect the neighbours dog bit off her tail. It was rather raw at the time but she survived and what was left of her tail finally healed, She has lived in our garden ever since, has found a lovely den and has recently come out of hibernation. She is quite tame this year but it has taken a while for her to trust that we only mean to help her, I feed her mushrooms, raw mince, strawberries, banana, blueberries etc but not all at once ha ha. She does keep the snail and slug population down in our garden too so is very useful.

Here is a photo of another blue tongue lizard taken in our garden a couple of years ago so you can see just how much of this girl's tail is missing,

https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2023-12-16
Zilli~ ace
Oh, a lovely low maintenance pet ;) Humm, missing a big chunk of its tail.
October 23rd, 2025  
Carole G ace
what an interesting narrative. We lived in Sydney for a while, and had one of these wander through the garden. I got a bit of a fright at the time, until I read up about them
October 23rd, 2025  
Rick ace
Interesting looking lizard. Great capture. Neat story behind it.
October 23rd, 2025  
Annie D ace
She is beautiful - we have one living in our garden too - we don't feed it so it is wary, it has come out of hibernation recently too. I love them.
October 23rd, 2025  
Babs ace
@annied I love them too. I started feeding this one because I felt so sorry for it when it was injured and I didn't think it would survive.
October 23rd, 2025  
Annie D ace
@onewing How wonderful it did survive - you're a good vet nurse :)
October 23rd, 2025  
