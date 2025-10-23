This is Stumpy our resident blue tongue lizard. As you can see most of her tail is missing.Almost two years ago she wandered into our garden under the fence from next door where I suspect the neighbours dog bit off her tail. It was rather raw at the time but she survived and what was left of her tail finally healed, She has lived in our garden ever since, has found a lovely den and has recently come out of hibernation. She is quite tame this year but it has taken a while for her to trust that we only mean to help her, I feed her mushrooms, raw mince, strawberries, banana, blueberries etc but not all at once ha ha. She does keep the snail and slug population down in our garden too so is very useful.Here is a photo of another blue tongue lizard taken in our garden a couple of years ago so you can see just how much of this girl's tail is missing,