Ida by onewing
Photo 1272

Ida

Another regular visitor is Ida one of our kookaburras.

Yesterday she was in the wars. Something chased her into our family room glass door and she hit it with quite a thud. I suspect it was a magpie who lives in our neighbourhood and chases everything. I don't encourage the magpie as he is quite a bully,

Anyway poor Ida was a bit stunned but recovered after a while and I took a photo of her after I had fed her some mince and she then flew off fully recovered.

It is definitely a safe haven in our garden for lots of wildlife, except of course the bullying magpie, ha ha
Rick ace
Glad Ida was ok after the collision. Great shot.
October 24th, 2025  
