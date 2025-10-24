Another regular visitor is Ida one of our kookaburras.
Yesterday she was in the wars. Something chased her into our family room glass door and she hit it with quite a thud. I suspect it was a magpie who lives in our neighbourhood and chases everything. I don't encourage the magpie as he is quite a bully,
Anyway poor Ida was a bit stunned but recovered after a while and I took a photo of her after I had fed her some mince and she then flew off fully recovered.
It is definitely a safe haven in our garden for lots of wildlife, except of course the bullying magpie, ha ha