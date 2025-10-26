Sign up
Previous
Photo 1274
Jacaranda Time
I am posting very early today because we are going to the theatre in Newcastle with friends this afternoon. It was booked earlier this year so is the first big outing since surgery.
Yesterday David and I went to a photo exhibition at Soldiers Point and on the way home he pulled the car over so I could get this photo of the jacaranda trees.
I do love jacaranda time. They are flowering early this year, probably due to all the rain we had during winter.
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4940
photos
248
followers
125
following
349% complete
View this month »
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful. Love jacarandas
October 26th, 2025
