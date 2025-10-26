Previous
Jacaranda Time by onewing
Jacaranda Time

I am posting very early today because we are going to the theatre in Newcastle with friends this afternoon. It was booked earlier this year so is the first big outing since surgery.

Yesterday David and I went to a photo exhibition at Soldiers Point and on the way home he pulled the car over so I could get this photo of the jacaranda trees.

I do love jacaranda time. They are flowering early this year, probably due to all the rain we had during winter.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful. Love jacarandas
