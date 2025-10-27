Sign up
Previous
Photo 1275
Angophora Triptych
While I was taking the photo of the jacaranda, I noticed that I was standing next to an angophora tree. I love the bark of this tree so I thought I would take a few photos of the bark and put them together in this triptych.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
4
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4941
photos
248
followers
125
following
349% complete
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
1273
1274
1275
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Gorgeous triptych, gorgeous bark
October 27th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful images of the bark.
October 27th, 2025
Marj
ace
Nice
October 27th, 2025
Rick
ace
Cool.
October 27th, 2025
