Hippeastrum by onewing
Photo 1276

Hippeastrum

Our hippeastrum flowers this year were very late starting to bud but they have finally flowered and look so pretty at the moment.

We have been to a talk this afternoon given by Ray a friend of ours at our local U3A about the town of Armero in Colombia, which in 1985 was engulfed by a lahar, a mudflow/pyroclastic debris flow caused by a volcanic eruption. More than 20,000 people were killed by the flow which was 30 metres deep and moved at 6 metres per second. A sad tale but a really interesting presentation.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

ace
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this gorgeous flower. There is so much bad and sad things happening all over the world, I don't even watch tv anymore.
October 28th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Beautiful capture. Love the color
October 28th, 2025  
