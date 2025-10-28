Hippeastrum

Our hippeastrum flowers this year were very late starting to bud but they have finally flowered and look so pretty at the moment.



We have been to a talk this afternoon given by Ray a friend of ours at our local U3A about the town of Armero in Colombia, which in 1985 was engulfed by a lahar, a mudflow/pyroclastic debris flow caused by a volcanic eruption. More than 20,000 people were killed by the flow which was 30 metres deep and moved at 6 metres per second. A sad tale but a really interesting presentation.

