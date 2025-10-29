Sign up
Previous
Photo 1277
Lights
After yesterday's U3A talk a group of us went over from the community centre to the shopping centre for a cuppa and cake.
While we were sitting in the cafe I spotted these lights outside Coles supermarket. I have never noticed the lights before, it pays to look up they are so colourful.
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
2
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4943
photos
248
followers
125
following
1270
1271
1272
1273
1274
1275
1276
1277
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So colourful and pretty especially for a commercial place !
October 29th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Nice and colourful.
October 29th, 2025
