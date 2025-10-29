Previous
After yesterday's U3A talk a group of us went over from the community centre to the shopping centre for a cuppa and cake.

While we were sitting in the cafe I spotted these lights outside Coles supermarket. I have never noticed the lights before, it pays to look up they are so colourful.
Beryl Lloyd ace
So colourful and pretty especially for a commercial place !
Dorothy ace
Nice and colourful.
