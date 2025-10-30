Sign up
Previous
Photo 1278
Hanging Baskets
As we were leaving the shopping centre I got a photo of the hanging baskets.
At some places there are already Christmas decorations in shopping centres, thank heaven they haven't done that at our centre yet. Far too early.
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
1
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4944
photos
248
followers
125
following
Kathy
ace
Attractive
October 30th, 2025
