Hanging Baskets by onewing
Photo 1278

Hanging Baskets

As we were leaving the shopping centre I got a photo of the hanging baskets.

At some places there are already Christmas decorations in shopping centres, thank heaven they haven't done that at our centre yet. Far too early.



30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Kathy ace
Attractive
October 30th, 2025  
