Previous
Photo 1279
Chemist Signs
Some of you will know that one of our chemist shops in Nelson Bay displays a board with jokes on them each week.
Whenever I pass I take a photo of them and post the results on 365.
Yesterday I had a medical appointment, and I noticed the latest one (the first one in this triptych) had a Halloween theme to it so I thought it would be appropriate for today.
They always make me smile.
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
1
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4945
photos
248
followers
125
following
View this month »
1272
1273
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
Zilli~
ace
Ha, ha, laughter is the best medicine 💊
October 31st, 2025
