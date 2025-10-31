Previous
Chemist Signs by onewing
Chemist Signs

Some of you will know that one of our chemist shops in Nelson Bay displays a board with jokes on them each week.

Whenever I pass I take a photo of them and post the results on 365.

Yesterday I had a medical appointment, and I noticed the latest one (the first one in this triptych) had a Halloween theme to it so I thought it would be appropriate for today.

They always make me smile.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Zilli~ ace
Ha, ha, laughter is the best medicine 💊
October 31st, 2025  
