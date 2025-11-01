Sign up
Previous
Photo 1280
Afternoon Light
I took this photo yesterday and I just loved the afternoon light on the hippeastrum flowers in our garden.
I have been to the cinema with a friend this morning and then out for lunch afterwards. It is lovely to be out and about again even though I am unable to drive again for a couple more weeks.
David has gone to his pal Rob's house this afternoon to play at building the model railway so I will have a nice quiet afternoon.
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
Rick
ace
Beautiful flowers and capture.
November 1st, 2025
