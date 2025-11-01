Previous
Afternoon Light by onewing
Photo 1280

Afternoon Light

I took this photo yesterday and I just loved the afternoon light on the hippeastrum flowers in our garden.

I have been to the cinema with a friend this morning and then out for lunch afterwards. It is lovely to be out and about again even though I am unable to drive again for a couple more weeks.

David has gone to his pal Rob's house this afternoon to play at building the model railway so I will have a nice quiet afternoon.
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
350% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Beautiful flowers and capture.
November 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact