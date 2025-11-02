Sign up
Previous
Photo 1281
Fingal Beach
It has been a beautiful day today so David drove me up to Fingal Bay so I could take a few photos.
Only a couple more weeks before I will be able to drive again.
I could probably drive now to be honest but apparently for 6 weeks after my surgery I wouldn't be insured if I had an accident, so best not to risk it.
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
julia
ace
Stay safe and enjoy being driven. Nice place to spend some time. We have finally had two warm and sunny days in a row. Whoopy.
November 2nd, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
I hope you are healing well - and I'm assuming you are if you think you can drive - but don't. Nice beach.
November 2nd, 2025
eDorre
ace
Lovely beach scene
November 2nd, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
What a lovely beach! Hope the surgery means you have a better life than before!
November 2nd, 2025
