Photo 1285
Tea Cooper - The Tangled Web
Yesterday evening Judith, a friend, and I went to an author talk at the Tomaree Library in Salamander Bay given by local author Tea Cooper.
The book is a historical mystery part fiction and part fact, set in Maitland in 1892.
Tea is an excellent speaker and not only talked about the novel itself but how she constructs her books and does the research etc.
My pal Judith used to be a book editor until she retired so she had a different interest in the talk too.
An enjoyable evening and gave David a night off from being the responsible adult, ha ha.
Only one more week and I should be able to drive again.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
1
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Annie D
ace
A great way to spend the evening - pleased to hear you will be able to drive again :)
November 6th, 2025
