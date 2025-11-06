Tea Cooper - The Tangled Web

Yesterday evening Judith, a friend, and I went to an author talk at the Tomaree Library in Salamander Bay given by local author Tea Cooper.



The book is a historical mystery part fiction and part fact, set in Maitland in 1892.



Tea is an excellent speaker and not only talked about the novel itself but how she constructs her books and does the research etc.



My pal Judith used to be a book editor until she retired so she had a different interest in the talk too.



An enjoyable evening and gave David a night off from being the responsible adult, ha ha.



Only one more week and I should be able to drive again.

