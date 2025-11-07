Previous
Mum, Look What I Can Do by onewing
Photo 1286

Mum, Look What I Can Do

I am posting early today because I am going out for our girlie lunch today. It will be good to catch up with them all together again. I missed the last one because I was in hospital.

Back to the pelicans at Little Beach now.

This one made me smile and I think the caption fits it perfectly. Mum seems to be ignoring him completely. ha ha
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
352% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Your title is perfect for this image. Nice spotting and capture.
November 7th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love these guys, their color is so beautiful
November 7th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Oh my sooo cute!
November 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
LOL! Gret timing! What an entertaining capture.
November 7th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great catch!
November 7th, 2025  
George
Fabulous.
November 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha , so funny!, great timing a,capture and caption ! Fav
November 7th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Ha, ha, never seen before
November 7th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Perfect title! I’m not convinced that there hasn’t been a bit of a malfunction though 🤣
November 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact