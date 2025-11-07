Sign up
Previous
Photo 1286
Mum, Look What I Can Do
I am posting early today because I am going out for our girlie lunch today. It will be good to catch up with them all together again. I missed the last one because I was in hospital.
Back to the pelicans at Little Beach now.
This one made me smile and I think the caption fits it perfectly. Mum seems to be ignoring him completely. ha ha
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
9
6
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4952
photos
250
followers
127
following
352% complete
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
1285
1286
Shutterbug
ace
Your title is perfect for this image. Nice spotting and capture.
November 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love these guys, their color is so beautiful
November 7th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my sooo cute!
November 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
LOL! Gret timing! What an entertaining capture.
November 7th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Great catch!
November 7th, 2025
George
Fabulous.
November 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ha , so funny!, great timing a,capture and caption ! Fav
November 7th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Ha, ha, never seen before
November 7th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Perfect title! I’m not convinced that there hasn’t been a bit of a malfunction though 🤣
November 7th, 2025
