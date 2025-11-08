Previous
Relaxed by onewing
Just one more photo of the pelicans at Little Beach. This one looks very relaxed and well fed.

Glad yesterday's photo made you smile.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Babs

@onewing
gloria jones ace
Wow...Great close up
November 8th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Amazing
November 8th, 2025  
