Christmas Bush by onewing
Photo 1288

Christmas Bush

David and I were at Fingal Bay this morning when we spotted this beautiful Christmas Bush.

They are flowering very early this year, and the flowers will be long gone by Christmas at this rate.
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful!
November 9th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
What a gorgeous color
November 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a beauty!
November 9th, 2025  
