Photo 1288
Christmas Bush
David and I were at Fingal Bay this morning when we spotted this beautiful Christmas Bush.
They are flowering very early this year, and the flowers will be long gone by Christmas at this rate.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
3
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4954
photos
250
followers
123
following
352% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Taken
9th November 2025 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful!
November 9th, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
What a gorgeous color
November 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a beauty!
November 9th, 2025
