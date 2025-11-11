Sign up
Remembrance Day
I am posting early today because I will be out most of the day.
As today is actually Remembrance Day I thought I would create a poppy mirror box as a tribute.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
Zilli~
ace
Love these magical boxes!
November 11th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
I love this Babs, beautiful!
November 11th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
November 11th, 2025
KWind
ace
Very cool processing!
November 11th, 2025
