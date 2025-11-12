Previous
A Very Pregnant Stumpy by onewing
Photo 1291

A Very Pregnant Stumpy

Our resident blue tongue lizard Stumpy is pregnant. As you can see, she is even bigger than the posting I made a couple of weeks ago.
Blue tongues give birth to live young and are usually pregnant for about 3 months so it could be a few more weeks before she has her babies.

They can give birth to up to 25 babies but usually around 9 or 10.

The following clip is of a blue tongue giving birth, so not for the squeamish. ha ha.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FnDWHVpCCY

Stumpy turned up in our garden a couple of years ago just after she had most of her tail bitten off possibly by our neighbour's dog. We weren't sure she was going to survive but as you can see her tail healed and she has lived in our garden ever since.
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Oh, it will be fun to see the babies
November 12th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I'll pass on the video! One lizard is enough for me- I hope you don't get overrun with them after the babies are born! She must be quite comfortable with you.
November 12th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I had no idea they gave birth to live young. Interesting video.
November 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
Fascinating info and capture.
November 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact