A Very Pregnant Stumpy

Our resident blue tongue lizard Stumpy is pregnant. As you can see, she is even bigger than the posting I made a couple of weeks ago.Blue tongues give birth to live young and are usually pregnant for about 3 months so it could be a few more weeks before she has her babies.They can give birth to up to 25 babies but usually around 9 or 10.The following clip is of a blue tongue giving birth, so not for the squeamish. ha ha.Stumpy turned up in our garden a couple of years ago just after she had most of her tail bitten off possibly by our neighbour's dog. We weren't sure she was going to survive but as you can see her tail healed and she has lived in our garden ever since.