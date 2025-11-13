Previous
What a Feast by onewing
Photo 1292

What a Feast

A couple of days ago David bought a sunflower seed block in the supermarket and hung it on our frangipani tree thinking it would last a few days.

As you can see the corella found it first and then the lorikeets spotted it and between them, they devoured the seed in no time. It didn't even last a whole day.
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Babs

I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing to have these beautiful birds in your yard
November 13th, 2025  
