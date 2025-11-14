Previous
The Clever Cocky by onewing
Photo 1293

The Clever Cocky

This isn't the best photo in the world, but it does tell a story and follows on from yesterday's photo of the little corella on the sunflower seed block.

https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2025-11-13

Later in the day yesterday as the seed was almost gone this sulphur crested cockatoo landed on the frangipani tree. He was too large to land on the seed but managed to swing it too and fro and caught it with his beak. He still struggled with it but then flew up to the branch you can see at the top of this picture. With his beak he managed to raise the seed block and held it in place with his foot. Then he had the idea of biting through the rope the block was hanging on and successfully managed to cut the rope. The seed block fell to the ground, and he then proceeded to eat the seed in comfort instead of balancing on the tree. What a clever cocky. They are such smart birds.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Brennie B
Isn't he just!.
November 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Aww! He's enjoying those seeds.
November 14th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful capture Babs, a clever cocky indeed.!
November 14th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh my so wonderful
November 14th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
You certainly have an entertaining array of wildlife coming through your yard! Fun story and shot.
November 14th, 2025  
