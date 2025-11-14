The Clever Cocky

This isn't the best photo in the world, but it does tell a story and follows on from yesterday's photo of the little corella on the sunflower seed block.Later in the day yesterday as the seed was almost gone this sulphur crested cockatoo landed on the frangipani tree. He was too large to land on the seed but managed to swing it too and fro and caught it with his beak. He still struggled with it but then flew up to the branch you can see at the top of this picture. With his beak he managed to raise the seed block and held it in place with his foot. Then he had the idea of biting through the rope the block was hanging on and successfully managed to cut the rope. The seed block fell to the ground, and he then proceeded to eat the seed in comfort instead of balancing on the tree. What a clever cocky. They are such smart birds.