Previous
Photo 1294
Drinking the Bath Water
The Rainbow Lorikeets bathe and drink in the same water, they aren't really fussy but they do like it when we refill the bird bath and the water is fresh.
Usually, they drink the water and then take a bath which is probably best.
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Comments
Fav's
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Mags
ace
So beautiful! You are so lucky and blessed to have these birds in your yard.
November 15th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cute capture.
November 15th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Well, I know we wouldn't do it, but for the birds it's no big deal. Nice shot.
November 15th, 2025
Barb
ace
Excellent capture!
November 15th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful capture - he does look thirsty !!
November 15th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Most of our birds do the same!
November 15th, 2025
