Drinking the Bath Water by onewing
Drinking the Bath Water

The Rainbow Lorikeets bathe and drink in the same water, they aren't really fussy but they do like it when we refill the bird bath and the water is fresh.

Usually, they drink the water and then take a bath which is probably best.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Mags ace
So beautiful! You are so lucky and blessed to have these birds in your yard.
November 15th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a cute capture.
November 15th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Well, I know we wouldn't do it, but for the birds it's no big deal. Nice shot.
November 15th, 2025  
Barb ace
Excellent capture!
November 15th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful capture - he does look thirsty !!
November 15th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Most of our birds do the same!
November 15th, 2025  
