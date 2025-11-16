Sign up
Previous
Photo 1295
Little Corella
I do love these cheeky birds. Their eyes are gorgeous.
This little corella is so tame he doesn't mind me getting so close to take photos.
I put some strawberry tops on the dish too and he loved those, but the sunflower seeds were eaten first as they are his absolute favourite. He even looks as though he is smiling with delight.
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
John Falconer
ace
Lovely capture they certainly have lovely eyes.
November 16th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of corella. My walking group enjoyed your story of the corella mastering how to eat the ball of seeds from a couple of days ago.
November 16th, 2025
