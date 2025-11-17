Previous
Barry Park Lookout

While we were at Fingal Bay yesterday, we popped up to Barry Park to take some photos.

This lookout is a good spot to watch the whales as they migrate along our coast, although I have never seen any whales here myself. We normally go to Boat Harbour to watch them.

They have finished their travels for now though so no whales at the moment.

17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Babs

ace
*lynn ace
What a beautiful clear day and shot!
November 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a great view for photos all around. =)
November 17th, 2025  
