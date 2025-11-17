Sign up
Photo 1296
Barry Park Lookout
While we were at Fingal Bay yesterday, we popped up to Barry Park to take some photos.
This lookout is a good spot to watch the whales as they migrate along our coast, although I have never seen any whales here myself. We normally go to Boat Harbour to watch them.
They have finished their travels for now though so no whales at the moment.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
*lynn
ace
What a beautiful clear day and shot!
November 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a great view for photos all around. =)
November 17th, 2025
