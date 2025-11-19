Previous
Kiddies Corner by onewing
Another photo taken from Barry Park.

This area of Fingal Beach is called kiddies corner because it is sheltered and quite shallow unlike the other end which has large waves and good for surfers.
Babs

ace
@onewing
KWind ace
Beautiful! Love the water colour.
November 19th, 2025  
Annie D ace
such a pretty spot :)
November 19th, 2025  
