Photo 1299
Windswept
Posting early today because I have a medical appointment. I will catch up with your photos later this afternoon.
Thanks for your comments on yesterday's Kiddies Corner photo. It is a lovely, sheltered spot for youngsters to swim.
Here is one more photo from Barry Park and as you can see by the windswept trees, it can get pretty breezy up here.
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow ! you can certainly see which way the wind blows !
November 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great find
November 20th, 2025
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
There must be an almost continuous wind for the trees to be bent like that.
November 20th, 2025
