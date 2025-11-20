Previous
Windswept by onewing
Windswept

Posting early today because I have a medical appointment. I will catch up with your photos later this afternoon.

Thanks for your comments on yesterday's Kiddies Corner photo. It is a lovely, sheltered spot for youngsters to swim.

Here is one more photo from Barry Park and as you can see by the windswept trees, it can get pretty breezy up here.
Babs

Beryl Lloyd
Wow ! you can certainly see which way the wind blows !
November 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Great find
November 20th, 2025  
Skip Tribby
There must be an almost continuous wind for the trees to be bent like that.
November 20th, 2025  
