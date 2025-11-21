Previous
Agapanthus by onewing
Agapanthus

The agapanthus flowers are looking beautiful at the moment, and it is so nice to see the different stages as some are later developers than others depending on how much sunlight they get.
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
356% complete

Dorothy ace
Beauties
November 21st, 2025  
KWind ace
Great shots! Such a pretty flower.
November 21st, 2025  
Kathy ace
I like the triptych of the different stages. The colors are beautiful and focus very nice.
November 21st, 2025  
