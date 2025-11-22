Sign up
Photo 1301
Three in a Row
Sorry Casa
@casablanca
but another flower collage.
I really must get out and about more now but pretty sidetracked at the moment.
The sun is shining on these photos taken a couple of days ago, but it is raining here today. Much needed as it is beginning to get rather dry here.
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
Paula Fontanini
ace
It's a trio of beautiful flowers...keep em coming! It's almost winter here so it's a welcome sight!!
November 22nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
November 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Delightful trio of blooms!
November 22nd, 2025
close