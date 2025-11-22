Previous
Three in a Row by onewing
Three in a Row

Sorry Casa @casablanca but another flower collage.

I really must get out and about more now but pretty sidetracked at the moment.

The sun is shining on these photos taken a couple of days ago, but it is raining here today. Much needed as it is beginning to get rather dry here.
Babs

Paula Fontanini ace
It's a trio of beautiful flowers...keep em coming! It's almost winter here so it's a welcome sight!!
November 22nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
November 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Delightful trio of blooms!
November 22nd, 2025  
