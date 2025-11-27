Previous
Helipad by onewing
Very late posting today because I had my follow up appointment with the surgeon after surgery 8 weeks ago. All looking good and all I need is another appointment in 12 months' time to check if everything is still okay.

Here is a photo of the helipad at the hospital but unfortunately, our helicopter wasn't available today, so we had to drive there in the car instead. ha ha.

Pity really as it has been 37 degrees C here today (98 F) and the traffic was terrible on the way home. It is still 28 degrees C at 7.30 pm so I think we are in for a rather warm night.
Babs

ace
@onewing
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture. Glad all went well with your appointment.
November 27th, 2025  
Marj ace
Wow ! great shot
November 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
Good news re your after op check up 🤗
November 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Hope all will be well! Nice capture!
November 27th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Like a space ship!
November 27th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Glad the surgeon is happy. You should remember to bring your chopper next time. Clearly they were ready for you!
November 27th, 2025  
