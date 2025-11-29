Sign up
Previous
Photo 1308
Newcastle Little Planet
Yesterday I posted a triptych of photos of Newcastle taken from the ferry and as promised I have turned each photo into a little planet.
https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2025-11-28
This is the top photo in yesterday's triptych and the white building with the orange roof is the old Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Society building, now converted to apartments.
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4974
photos
253
followers
125
following
1301
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
Mags
ace
Very cool!
November 29th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
These are so much fun to look at. I wish I could do them in my program. Nice tiny planet!!
November 29th, 2025
