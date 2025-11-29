Previous
Newcastle Little Planet by onewing
Photo 1308

Newcastle Little Planet

Yesterday I posted a triptych of photos of Newcastle taken from the ferry and as promised I have turned each photo into a little planet.

https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2025-11-28

This is the top photo in yesterday's triptych and the white building with the orange roof is the old Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Society building, now converted to apartments.
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...


Mags ace
Very cool!
November 29th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
These are so much fun to look at. I wish I could do them in my program. Nice tiny planet!!
November 29th, 2025  
